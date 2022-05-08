sport, australian-rules-football,

A double-barrelled combination of confidence and composure helped North Albury break a monster losing streak against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The Hoppers hadn't won since round 14, 2019, but led all day against the winless Wodonga Raiders to claim a 10.5 (65) to 5.12 (42) upset. "We played confident football, we haven't played any confident football this year, we haven't been able to and they wanted to come out and be confident and they were," coach Luke Norman explained. "They were hitting their kicks, we were having 'clangers' (mistakes) of 100, I'd be surprised if it was around 40 or 50. "It's just amazing how the confidence works when you play the way you really want to play." North hasn't played finals since 2015 with that win one of their best since that season under Brownlow medallist Jason Akermanis. "It's up there (with the best) for the moment that it was," captain George Godde remarked. The win certainly capped off the club's finest 24-hour period in that time after local junior and former St Kilda player Doulton Langlands signed a two-year deal. He's expected to debut in the coming weeks. It had been a brutal start for the Hoppers, losing to Corowa-Rutherglen (105 points), Myrtleford (117), Albury (103) and Wangaratta (169). "The effort and pressure against Albury, I thought, was second to none," Norman suggested. Godde said he had spoken to at least one Albury player, who told him how physical the Hoppers were. The visitors played a similar style against Raiders, with Sam Azzi racking up double figures in intercepts. "Sam was amazing, dropping off his player and taking marks," Norman praised of his key defender. "Julian Hayes played a great game in his first game back from (a thumb) injury, Archer Gardiner played on Max Beattie, we let him do his thing, our captain George Godde was relentless and I better mention my son Carter, kicking four goals, including three in the first quarter." Godde was also also delighted with the team's coolness. "We were a lot more composed with the ball, instead we have always gone hell for leather going forward and ended up turning it over and chasing all day, Julian Hayes and Foster Gardiner, they're like 100-game players they're so composed," he declared. Raiders were best served by defenders Jake Hodgkin and Jason Burke, with ruck Isaac Muller also joining on-baller Jarrod Hodgkin. ALSO IN SPORT Unfortunately for Raiders, it will go down as one of the toughest losses in their 33-year history in the Ovens and Murray.

