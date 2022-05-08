sport, australian-rules-football,

Gun Yarrawonga debutant Leigh Williams' return from injury early has Wodonga facing two must-win matches to keep its finals hopes alive in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The long-time Eastern Football League sensation underwent surgery after breaking a finger in a work accident just days out from the start of the season. He was due back next week and wasn't named in the team, but kicked five goals in the inaccurate 8.14 (62) to 7.3 (45) home win on Saturday. "Obviously, I'm pretty happy to be out here and a week earlier than I originally had planned," he explained. Williams was the difference and while the Pigeons more than doubled the Bulldogs' scoring shots, it could easily be argued the visitors win if they had the big man. "He gives them that target and allows 'Howey' (ruck Lach Howe) and Symes (forward Brandon Symes) to play more in the ruck and around the ground," Wodonga coach Jordan Taylor suggested. It was yet another riveting clash between two teams with finals aspirations, although the Bulldogs' season is realistically over if they lose at home to Wangaratta Rovers on Saturday and fall to a one-five win-loss record. The Pigeons were desperate to rebound after Rovers overcame the biggest three-quarter time deficit (38 points) in the league's last 20 years. "We probably got challenged again in that last quarter and we were able to handle it a bit better, which was the most pleasing thing for us," Pigeons' coach Mark Whiley revealed. Yarrawonga was kept scoreless against Rovers in the final term and was again kept goalless against Wodonga, but managed three behinds. Despite the breeze making it difficult for both teams, it was another enthralling game and while the visitors held the lead twice, it was for a combined total of only three minutes. When Wodonga's Ethan Redcliffe played on, running into an open goal at the three-minute mark of the third quarter, the Bulldogs led by five points. However, Jackson Meade took a terrific mark against Angus Baker a minute later and while his kick failed to reach the target, Williams held the high ball on the boundary line and piloted a checkside to steal the lead back for the last time. Bailey Frauenfelder, who had been kept, nabbed one of the goals of the game when he marked cleverly on the 50m arc and played on, drilling a shot from 45m on his left foot for a 21-point break at three-quarter time. Bulldogs' Gus Jones kicked the quarter's only goal after 16 minutes, meaning they had been 40 minutes without one to apply any pressure. Along with Williams, defender Leigh Masters kept Tom Johnson goalless, while the work of Howe - who injured his right ankle in the last quarter and was forced off, but confirmed later he will be fine - with siblings Willie and Harry Wheeler at stoppages was textbook material. In a promising sign for the Bulldogs, Josh Clayton had his best game of the season, on-baller Josh Mathey was dogged, while Charlie Morrison and Baker cleaned up repeatedly in defence. IN OTHER NEWS: "I thought our hunt was better, it's something we've focused on, we haven't really had it for four quarters, we've had some good patches, but we haven't sustained it for four quarters, I thought today (Saturday) was an improvement," Taylor praised. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

