Albury Thunder brought up its first win of the season in fine style to kick-start the club's celebrations in Group Nine rugby league. After two losses to start the season, the Thunder piled on the points at home against Southcity 46-6 on Saturday as the club celebrated the anniversary of its maiden 2012 premiership. Captain-coach Robbie Byatt thought an improved completion rate really helped them turn around a slow start to the season. "We started to play a bit of good football, had a good talk about completing, and while it still wasn't up to standard, we started to play a bit more football and it seemed to work," Byatt said. "It's good to get a win on the board, good to get those two points up early and it gives the boys a bit more confidence as it is a lot better winning than it is losing. "Getting yourself on the board gives you a lot more confidence heading into the week after." The Thunder put itself in a good position early, with back-to-back tries to Jade Duroux and Jackins Olam handing it a 10-0 lead after 15 minutes. However, things really accelerated on either side of half-time. The Thunder took a 22-6 lead into the break before three tries in the first 11 minutes of the stanza really blew the Bulls out of the contest. Olam and Mason Fuller both crossed for doubles, but it was the side's defence that impressed Byatt the most. "There were a couple of times where they picked up a loose ball and were going to go the length when we were up by 40 points and could have just given up, but we still had seven or eight blokes back there to their one," he said. "They were still pushing it in those final 10 minutes when they could have half jogged down there." Albury are now weighing up whether to take part in the new Challenge Cup concept with its clash against holders Temora on Sunday. The Thunder will have Jon Huggett, who missed the win after suffering a head knock in the loss to Young last week, back for the game at Nixon Park. ALSO IN SPORT Meanwhile. Southcity will look to rebound in chasing its first win against Wagga Brothers.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/a230ebe7-1a12-4f74-8ecd-c54a49b67e59.jpg/r0_167_3286_2024_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg