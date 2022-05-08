sport, local-sport,

A perfectly timed three-point shot by US import Branden Jenkins in the final seconds of the game sealed the deal for the Bandits in front of a home crowd on Saturday night. The border outfit and Inner West Bulls were locked at 76 all with just seconds remaining on the clock, before the guard from Chicago raised the excitement levels at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre. "The feedback I got was that no one's ever heard the stadium that loud," men's coach Haydn Kirkwood said. "Jenkins once again created havoc and made the crowd get on their feet at the end with that three. "It got the heart racing in a few moments there and the work we put in during the week definitely paid off. "Towards half-time we had a pretty direct speech to all the players and the players to each other, and we came out in the end with some intensity, which was what we needed to get that win." Jenkins finished the game with 27-points and three rebounds during the NBL1's pink sports round, while Western Australian recruit Lochlan Cummings ran out the entire match with 19-points and six rebounds. "It was really promising to see Lochie taking that leadership role on as the point guard," Kirkwood said. Duom Dawam was also strong in offence and defence, with the side having seven scoring contributors throughout the clash. "Everyone is starting to understand their role and realises that when we move the ball everyone gets an opportunity to score," Kirkwood said. "We're still building, but it's promising to see." Toby Cossor made an impact after returning from playing at under-20s national level, while local product Darcy Locke also chipped in. "We've been trying to get Toby some experience at that senior level, and with Josh McKay unfortunately out, he's had to step into his role and just get some extra valuable minutes to develop him," Kirkwood said. "Darcy's been working really hard on court and at training and he always knows exactly what's required of him, which is excellent." The Bandits have now won four of its first six encounters and will prepare to face Canberra Nationals at Tuggeranong's Southern Cross Basketball Stadium next weekend. Kirkwood admitted it's shaping up as an exciting time for the club after another sell-out home contest. "The club is going gangbusters at the moment which is great to see," he said. "The support from the community and all of the sponsors is something in my time at the club that I haven't seen before. "There's always going to be come dips throughout the season where we're trying different things but they're all developing into their roles in the side well."

