BEECHWORTH coach Tom Cartledge has paid tribute to Wahgunyah's players and volunteers who continue to fight each week to keep the club alive. The Covid ravaged Lions were on the receiving end of the biggest flogging in league history as the were spanked 66.36 (432) to 0.1 (1) at Wahgunyah on Saturday. The 431 point caning eclipsed Dederang-Mt Beauty's 63.12 (390) to 5.2 (32) win over Wahgunyah in round two this season. "It's a tough situation for everybody and one that you don't want to see any club suffer," Cartledge said. "We 100 per cent sympathise with Wahgunyah and their plight at the minute. "We have got the utmost respect for the players and volunteers who front up each week, just so the club can survive. "The club was Covid ravaged on the weekend and could have easily forfeited the match. "But for them to get a side up is a testament to the club's fighting spirit." ALSO IN SPORT In stark contrast to the weekend, the undefeated Bushrangers now face league powerhouse Kiewa-Sandy Creek on Saturday. It is arguably the resurgent Bushrangers biggest match in a decade.

