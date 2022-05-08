news, local-news,

Moira Council is seeking art works to display at its upcoming Midwinter Festival. Interested artists have until the end of the month to submit works that respond to the theme Our People, Our Environment. IN OTHER NEWS: Mayor Libro Mustica said the festival would run at the four main towns of the shire and host an outdoor gallery and performing space. "The exhibition is a way for artists to explore their stories, surroundings and the unique way of life in regional and rural Victoria," he said. "We encourage those entering to experiment with ideas and show us that art is integral to everyday life." More details are on the council's website. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128816459/8ab0c37b-3b58-4710-a8df-839119ad79f7.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg