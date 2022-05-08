sport, local-sport,

Thurgoona notched up its third win of the season after downing Wodonga Saints on Saturday. Experienced goal attack Mardi Nicholson was among the best for the visitors and was well supported by Meg Smith. Bulldogs' coach Kayla Robertson was also impressed by another of the team's goalers. "Kim Murphy definitely had her best game for the club on Saturday," Robertson said. Thurgoona was able to hold its lead from the first break to seal the convincing win. ALSO IN SPORT: "We kept progressing,' Robertson said. Thurgoona will now prepare to go head-to-head with Yackandandah for round six, with the Roos coming off the back of a heavy loss to reigning minor premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek. The Hawks finished 43-point winners at Yackandandah. Barnawartha, Mitta United, Tallangatta and Beechworth were also winners. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

