Anyone waiting for prices to fall to get into the Albury-Wodonga property market will be doing so for some time, a Border real estate agent says. William Bonnici, of First National Real Estate in Wodonga, said despite predictions demand had begun to fall away, huge interest remained on the Border. "There's a lot of talk about the markets cooling off, but we're just not seeing it here at all," he said. "While we're not going to be silly about it and say it may not happen, for us, the results have been pretty good. "Money is still cheap, in fact very cheap, and our market is still fairly priced. It's been fairly priced for quite a while. "We've seen increases, but we were blessed that it was unders initially, so we're not going to see it go up and then come down." Mr Bonnici said his agency had another strong result on Saturday, with 52 Huon Creek Road in Wodonga sold under the hammer for $895,000 after a hotly-contested auction. The four-bedroom, two-bathroom home is set on a half acre block. "There was spirited bidding and good, strong opening bids. We were quoting around the high $700,000s and the opening bid was $820,000 and it ended up racing through to $895,000," he said. "The bidding and the registrations were a good mix of local and out of town buyers. IN OTHER NEWS: "We had very happy vendors and very happy purchasers. "We're seeing the same things even with our open homes. We had one property on Saturday where we had 24 groups come through. It felt like half of Wodonga was there. "There was another one where 17 groups came through and they're following up, it's not just people looking. That was a property in the high $500,000s and it ended up selling with a six in front of it. "The house that had 24 groups come through, we had nine offers waiting for it on Sunday morning and all were in excess of the asking price. "People are sick of missing out." Mr Bonnici said despite the close proximity, the Albury and Wodonga markets can sometimes be a little bit different. "We are across both of them, so we can see that," he added. "We have an office in Beechworth as well, so we're seeing a different spectrum there as well. "Anyone who is waiting for prices to come down, especially in Albury-Wodonga, will be waiting a long time." The agency sold 21 properties in April at a combined value of more than $15 million. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

