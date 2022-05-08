Tough weekend for Murray United in the NPL
It was a challenging weekend for Murray United's three sides in NPL action.
Murray's under-16s were away to a strong Dandenong City outfit and held their own in Melbourne.
Logan Stone capped a standout performance with his first goal of the season, while Kylan Piltz netted a header as it finished 3-2 to Dandenong.
Mitchel Spokes had a fine game in defence.
A disappointing performance saw the under-14s beaten 3-0 by Langwarrin at La Trobe University.
ALSO IN SPORT:
For most of the morning, it was a tight encounter but the visitors were clinical in front of goal and punished errors.
It could have been different, though, Buddy Randall hitting the post with a shot at 1-0 in the first half.
Ruben Shuker scored Murray's goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Werribee City at under-18 level.
The visitors set up well in defence and made it hard for United to break them down, although Noah Spry impressed playing a full 90 minutes up from the under-16s.
