It was a challenging weekend for Murray United's three sides in NPL action. Murray's under-16s were away to a strong Dandenong City outfit and held their own in Melbourne. Logan Stone capped a standout performance with his first goal of the season, while Kylan Piltz netted a header as it finished 3-2 to Dandenong. Mitchel Spokes had a fine game in defence. A disappointing performance saw the under-14s beaten 3-0 by Langwarrin at La Trobe University. ALSO IN SPORT: For most of the morning, it was a tight encounter but the visitors were clinical in front of goal and punished errors. It could have been different, though, Buddy Randall hitting the post with a shot at 1-0 in the first half. Ruben Shuker scored Murray's goal in a 2-1 home defeat to Werribee City at under-18 level. The visitors set up well in defence and made it hard for United to break them down, although Noah Spry impressed playing a full 90 minutes up from the under-16s.

