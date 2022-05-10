REMEMBER when interest rates were 17 per cent in Australia?
I don't. Well, vaguely.
I know it was roughly 32 years ago when I was studying economics for my HSC but it didn't really rock my world because I hadn't yet bought a house.
Seventeen per cent was just a number I had to remember for a multiple choice test.
In fact, the highest interest rate on record of 17.50 per cent happened in January 1990 after a period of high inflation in the late 1980s, which also coincided with an era famous for both the best music of all time and the worst fashion of all time.
Now the official cash rate is sitting at 0.35 per cent after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) lifted it last week for the first time in yonks.
As economics writer Jessica Irvine reported about one million Australians have just lived through their first official interest rate rise as mortgage holders.
And it won't stop there.
Financial markets are tipping the official cash rate will hit close to 3 per cent by the end of the year.
There's only seven RBA meetings left this year, so it would need to lift rates at every monthly meeting, and by a supersized 50 basis points at some of them.
It's hard for us to imagine the speed of that upward cycle, particularly with so many homeowners new to rate rises at all.
Last week the central bank's governor Phil Lowe warned everyone that it was not unreasonable to expect that the official cash rate would return to something in the order of 2.5 per cent at some point - although he refused to stamp a date on it.
Even still, 2.5 per cent is nowhere near 17 per cent.
However, with property prices going through the roof in most markets over the past couple of years and many borrowing far more than they ever set out to, it may be time to look at the books.
If you skipped Frugal February because you were too busy doing FebFast ever so slowly, a financial mayday could be timely this month.
