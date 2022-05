Do a stocktake of the pantry and freezer to meal plan for the week. Google the key ingredients and the name of a chef you can trust and see what you can serve up from very little. Cottage pies, lasagne and stir-fries make a small amount of meat feed the masses. Stretch out the interval between grocery shopping whenever possible. While we can't go without milk or loo paper in theory, we can substitute many other staples.

When we eventually go back to the supermarket, stick to the fresh produce on the perimeter ie. fruit and vegetables, meat, milk and eggs. We pay a premium for the processed food in the middle aisles.

Make sure we have friends with lemons and/or eggs or produce/grow our own.

Take advantage of Active Kids and Creative Kids state government vouchers to offset the cost of kids' after-school activities. NSW Services Dine and Discover vouchers crop up irregularly. Make sure to redeem them before they expire.

Make gifts or buy local. Either way, avoid shipping costs on imported items.

Avoid takeaway, even for a month.

Avoid alcohol, even for a month. Dry July is coming up fast!

Join the library for access to new releases. Alternatively, join a local book club to read 10 books for the price of one.

Repair don't replace. Google Repair Cafe Albury-Wodonga.