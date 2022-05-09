news, local-news,

It's an art exhibition that blossomed from the seeds of an idea to celebrate the work of regnerative farmers. Now Earth Canvas is on the last leg of an 18-month tour that will culminate at Canberra's National Museum of Australia in August. Albury was the launch pad for the exhibition that brings the work of farmers out of the paddock and into a vision splendid to be shared with the community. About 70 artworks from leading contemporary artists are now on display at Tamworth before heading to the nation's capital. Founder Gillian Sanbrook said the idea was to encourage people to look at the (farming) landscape in a more empathetic and loving way. "To look at it as more than just production .. and to get people who manage the land to see themselves as artists of the landscape," she said. "We want them to see their property like a canvas when putting their 'marks' on the landscape, whether that be roads, fences or other changes." Ms Sanbrook said many curators had reported seeing new faces - from farmers to school groups and other land managers - among visitors at their galleries thanks to the broad appeal of this exhibition. Earth Canvas, which visited Swan Hill, Mount Gambier, Mildura and Tamworth, was also accompanied by on-farm days and workshops at nearby locations. The exhibition at Albury Library-Museum, which was officially launched in October 2021, attracted more than 10,000 visitors, according to Ms Sanbrook. It will officially open at the National Museum of Australia on August 25, 2022.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/e282e6d8-c0f5-4b25-b33e-b32d233192f0_rotated_270.jpg/r0_905_3024_2614_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg