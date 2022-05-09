news, local-news,

BUSKERS will vie for thousands of dollars in prizemoney when Rutherglen hosts its first heat of the Australian National Busking Championships this weekend. Destination Rutherglen chairman Damien Adams said the championship heats were a welcome addition for Rutherglen. "We have a large number of very talented performers and musicians in the region and we're hoping that the substantial prizemoney of over $10,000 will entice many to enter," he said. Busking categories include primary students, secondary students, Best Band, Open Category and a People's Choice award; the winner of the Open Category earns $3000. Homegrown and now Melbourne-based alternative folk and roots outfit The Northern Folk will launch the event with a show on Friday night at Rutherglen Memorial Hall. The Northern Folk's Paul Dyason said the band was excited to return to the North East. "It'll be our first show with all 10 members in over two years, and we'll be bringing some brand new songs - we hope to see lots of people out supporting music in Rutherglen over the weekend, and we'd love to see a full house at the hall on May 13!" he said. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: On Saturday Rutherglen's Main Street will come alive as buskers and performers battle it out from 13 busking stations. The street will be closed to traffic as roaming judges score the performances ahead of a Finals Concert later in the day at The Star Hotel. The winners from each of the regional finals will qualify for the National Championships at Cooma in November. Five-times Golden Guitar winner Pete Denahy will also perform at The Star Hotel on Saturday from 7.30pm. The Rutherglen Convent will host an Open Day on Sunday from 11.30am to 4.30pm. Performers include Julian James, Liv Cartledge and Yours, Georgina, a special project from The Northern Folk's Georgie Currie. Bookings via TryBooking.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/9efe38d1-8811-4b42-95bd-ba79c207cd2e.jpg/r0_458_982_1013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg