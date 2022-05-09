A parents and citizens association president has spoken of the scramble to source extra computers for students so that they are able to sit the NAPLAN tests online on Tuesday.
The National Assessment Program - Literacy and Numeracy (NAPLAN) is an annual national assessment for all students in Years 3, 5, 7, and 9.
It is the first year students are taking the test on computers, and the digital divide has become more apparent, according to Albury Public School Parents and Citizens Association president Amanda Giblin.
"There's a digital divide between the metropolitan students in public schools and regional students in public schools in regards to the computer ratio per student," she said.
"I know that the government was trying to close that gap, but we're still severely affected.
"We are totally way behind."
Up to 200 students at Albury Public School are taking the national numeracy and literacy tests.
Tests start today and finish on May 20.
The computer shortage meant that a large portion of the funds that had been raised through the P&C Association this year would have to go towards buying more computers.
"We can't just put all our funding into computers," she said. "The computers have a shelf life, so they need constant replenishing," she said.
"We don't want to get stuck in a situation where we go buy loads of computers in one hit, then five years down the track we need to replace them."
Apart from sourcing the computers, Ms Giblin said schools had to have enough IT equipment.
"You can have all the computers in the world but if you have slow running internet or network, you can only do a certain amount at any one time," she said.
Ms Giblin said as a parent, the NAPLAN tests were a good way to see a child's academic progression.
Albury Teachers Association president and Murray High School teacher Craig Jory said some issues were expected.
"We've been working very hard, especially the IT people within schools to make sure things go smoothly," he said.
Mr Jory said some parents and students were anxious, while other were more relaxed.
"NAPLAN is a very narrow snapshot of where their kids are at," he said. "A lot of the time it just confirms what teachers already know."
The NSW Department of Education was contacted for comment, and Border Mail was awaiting a response Monday night.
Caroline is the 2022 cadet at the Border Mail. 2019 Jacoby Walkley Scholarship recipient. 2018 Quill Awards finalist.
