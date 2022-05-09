THE fur is flying over a bitter divide between dog owners, but animal behaviour expert Brydie Charlesworth has called for some canine consideration.
Ms Charlesworth said the issue went deeper than just owners and their dogs and called on people to see the bigger picture.
Advertisement
While some pooch lovers happily abide by laws prohibiting unleashed dogs in public areas unless signposted otherwise, others say leashes cause problems for their "friendly animals".
The row erupted on social media when Wangaratta poster Darren Harrison said not everyone obeys the laws "which can often result in stressful situations for responsible dog owners".
"A friendly dog running at a nervous or fearful dog will cause long-term side effects for the unsuspecting dog," Mr Harrison posted. "When a dog is on lead, they cannot 'flight', and dogs will often revert straight away to 'fight' as a dog running at them is a perceived threat."
Another Wangaratta poster, Sally Jacka, said leashed dogs should be kept away from those roaming free.
"When it comes to off-leash areas I wish people would take the leashes off," she said. "Dogs on leashes are nervous if approached by a dog off leash. The off-leashed dog picks up that nervousness and that's when attacks happen. If your dog can't be handled without a leash in off-leash areas then don't go there."
Ms Charlesworth called for calm and said if people respected the laws there wouldn't be a problem.
"It's not just about the dog and its owner, it's about the community," she said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"When your dog is unleashed, even in a zone where signage says dogs can be unleashed, owners still have a legal responsibility to keep their animal under control.
"We get a lot of dogs in here that have been traumatised by confrontations, even with friendly dogs. When they're on a leash, they feel unprotected and can't take flight - so they might freeze and stand there terrified or become defensive."
Other dog owners echoed Ms charlesworth's sentiments, some saying their pets had been unnecessarily traumatised.
One poster said: "People who walk their dog off a lead don't deserve a dog period. It absolutely disgusts me and makes me so angry. I bet if their dog ran onto the road and got ran over they would be upset, so why risk it at all?"
Another said: "We've had some horrible instances with dogs out and about when our pup was young and we spent months trying to correct his fear.
"Every time, the irresponsible dog owner's response was: 'Oh he's friendly', while their dog is charging and attacking our pup."
Wangaratta Council Development Services director Stephen Swart said dog walkers are encouraged to keep their dogs on a leash. "Even if a dog is well trained ... another dog (or human) could spook a dog off leash," he said.
"Additionally, there are plenty of young children or adults who may not be comfortable with dogs off leash.
Advertisement
"Signposts have been installed in many of our parks highlighting areas in which dogs can be exercised on and off leash."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.