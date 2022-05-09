Several cars crash on Great Alpine Road following snowfall

news, court-and-crime,

Police have urged drivers to have chains in their vehicles after multiple cars crashed in the North East following snowfall. Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll said police received reports of six or seven cars sliding out of control on the Great Alpine Road on Friday afternoon. The vehicles crashed into guard rails and guttering amid snowfall near the ski resort mountain, between Harrietville and Omeo. Senior Sergeant Incoll said the conditions had been so bad, even four-wheel-drives required chains. "People can expect similar conditions right through to September," he said. "Snow clearing machines were used all night until lunch time on Saturday to clear the road. IN OTHER NEWS: "People should really have chains on them, and if they don't have chains they should make a risk assessment about whether it's safe to travel." Chains aren't legally required until the Queen's Birthday weekend next month. But Senior Sergeant Incoll said drivers could still be caught out by black ice and snowfall.

