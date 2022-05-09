The Border Mail

Albury-Wodonga doctors speak out on need for new single site hospital

Janet Howie
By Janet Howie
Updated May 9 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
COMMON CAUSE: Indi MP Helen Haines (centre) joins Border doctors Barbara Robertson, Daniel Chubb, Lachlan McKeeman and Glenn Singleman in calling for a new Border hospital Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Every area of health care is affected because Albury-Wodonga lacks a hospital fit for purpose, Border doctors warned on Monday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janet Howie

Janet Howie

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.