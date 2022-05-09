WORK is beginning on a $6.4 million upgrade to the Albury court house which will result in a third court being opened at the Olive Street institution.
Albury MP Justin Clancy on Monday turned a ceremonial sod on the project which is being undertaken by Border construction firm Joss.
Advertisement
"Our court house is one of the busiest in regional NSW and I am pleased we are through the planning phase and we are breaking ground on this important project," Mr Clancy said.
"Adding another courtroom will help manage growing demand for court services in our city and ensure the complex serves the community for many years to come."
The Olive Street court house was opened in 1987 and is a successor to its heritage-listed counterpart in Dean Street which continues to be used for some hearings.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The construction in Olive Street will result in new chambers for a magistrate and fresh rooms for communications and jury assembly as well as the court.
The sheriff's area, remote witness room and audio-visual link suites will also be refurbished along with security access between the court and neighbouring police station being upgraded.
The project is due to be completed early next year with up to 30 jobs on-site at the peak of work.
The development will not infringe on QEII Square at the rear of the court house, instead it will be expanded through infilling space on its southern side.
The court will continue to operate, with the walkway from Olive Street to QEII Square alongside the court shut during the project.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.