North Albury coach Luke Norman has just stepped down, effective immediately.
Norman told the players on Monday night that growing work commitments won't allow him to continue coaching the Ovens and Murray Football League club.
:"I've just got too much work on, it's just really hard to commit," he said.
The Hoppers scored one of their best wins in years on Saturday, snapping a 21-match losing streak against Wodonga Raiders.
Former North mentors Corey Lambert and Clint Gilson will co-coach the rest of the season,
The Hoppers host Lavington on Saturday.
