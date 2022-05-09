Luke Norman has quit as coach of North Albury.
Norman dropped the bombshell announcement at Bunton Park after training on Monday night.
Speculation was rife in football circles over the weekend that Norman and the Hoppers were set to part company.
North Albury formally announced that Norman had quit due to increasing work commitments on Monday night in a media release.
"The North Albury Football Netball Club are disappointed to announce the resignation of senior coach Luke Norman, due to his expanding business commitments," the statement read.
"Luke will conclude his coaching duties at the conclusion of Monday night's training.
"The club would like to thank Luke and his family for his contribution to our club and we wish them all the very best in future.
"The club will make further announcements with respect to coaching staff in the coming days."
North Albury president Tony Burns said he was sad to see Norman depart the club when contacted by The Border Mail.
"All I will say at the minute is not only have we lost our coach but a good mate as well," Burns said.
"At least we got a win on the weekend and were able to send Luke out on a high."
Burns refused to comment on who the Hoppers had in mind to take the coaching reins.
The Border Mail believes premiership coach and Morris medallist Corey Lambert and former coach Clint Gilson will replace Norman as co-coaches.
Norman's son, Carter, who booted four goals for the Hoppers in their win over the Raiders is set to remain at the club for at least the remainder of the season.
Norman was appointed coach last year on a two-year deal.
The Hoppers 23 point win over Raiders on the weekend snapped a 21-match winless streak and was their first win in 1022 days.
