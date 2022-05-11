The Border Mail

Living Lightly | Are freshwater mussels the unsung champions of our river systems?

By Jonathon Howard
May 11 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VITAL: Freshwater mussels play a crucial role in keeping rivers healthy, and are an important part of the food web of our inland fisheries. Photo: SHUTTERSTOCK

I think mussels should be given an award. After all, mussels are amazing biofilters; they play a crucial role in keeping rivers healthy and are an important part of the food web of our inland fisheries.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.