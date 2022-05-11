So, how often do you encounter a mussel these days? Compare this to accounts of the abundance and ubiquity of river mussels throughout the Murray-Darling Basin that were recorded in the diaries of inland explorers like Oxley, Hume and Hovell, Mitchell, Sturt and Hawdon and the reminiscences of early settlers. Near present-day Albury, in 1824, William Hovell noted that "the lagoons are literally crowded with wild ducks, and in the muddy bottom near the banks, is plenty of muscles". Indeed, until recently, mussels were considered so abundant that NSW fisheries scientist David Stead thought that they could be a commercial industry.