Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Wizard of Oz. Like so many girls her age, little Dorothy Gale, of Kansas, dreams of what lies over the rainbow. One day a twister hits her farm and carries her away over the rainbow to another world. Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe of Dorothy's imagination. This Royal Shakespeare Company version uses as much of the aura of the film as is possible to create in a modern theatre.