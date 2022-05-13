ACT UP
Albury Wodonga Theatre Company presents Wizard of Oz. Like so many girls her age, little Dorothy Gale, of Kansas, dreams of what lies over the rainbow. One day a twister hits her farm and carries her away over the rainbow to another world. Join Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tinman, the Cowardly Lion and Toto as they travel the universe of Dorothy's imagination. This Royal Shakespeare Company version uses as much of the aura of the film as is possible to create in a modern theatre.
SING UP
Buskers will battle it out from 13 busking stations around Rutherglen on Saturday. Categories include primary students, secondary students, Best Band, Open Category and People's Choice. Main Street will be closed to traffic as judges score the performances ahead of a Finals Concert at The Star Hotel. Five-times Golden Guitar winner Pete Denahy will also perform at The Star Hotel from 7.30pm. The Rutherglen Convent will host an Open Day on Sunday from 11.30am to 4.30pm.
EAT UP
La Fiera Italian Festival, Myrtleford, Saturday, May 14, and Sunday, May 15
Ciao! La Fiera Italian Festival is back and better than ever in 2022. It will bring family fun, delectable Italian cuisine and incredible regional wines to the heart of Myrtleford. Myrtleford Lions Club has created an amazing entrance for this year's movie and Living Chess Match events. Buy tickets online to reserve your spot at lafiera.com.au.
LISTEN UP
Vanessa Amorosi, Beer Deluxe Albury, Sunday, May 15, 3pm
One of Australia's greatest voices, Vanessa Amorosi, presents her cinematic masterpiece City Of Angels. A household name at 17, she has released seven critically-acclaimed albums and stopped the world in its tracks with Heroes Live Forever and Absolutely Everybody at the Sydney Olympics.
DRIVE UP
National Motoring Heritage Day, Noreuil Park, South Albury, Sunday, May 15, 11am to 3pm
Riverina Sports Car Association will celebrate National Motoring Heritage Day at Noreuil Park in South Albury. It's a day to celebrate our interest in historic vehicles. Most car clubs in the Albury-Wodonga area have been invited.
SHOW UP
From Screen To Stage, The Cube Wodonga, Sunday, May 15, 2.30pm
Murray Conservatorium presents a fun afternoon of orchestral music for the whole family. Enjoy exciting adventures in sound from current and classic film and video games. Featuring music from Halo, Kingdom Hearts, Star Wars and more! The show runs 90 minutes with an interval.
