The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Achieving a new Albury-Wodonga hospital might rely on strong community pressure

Nigel McNay
By Nigel McNay
May 10 2022 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border Medical Association deputy chair David Clancy says it is vital that as many people as possible attend a rally on Sunday calling for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Strong community support for a rally being held at Gateway Island on Sunday is absolutely crucial in securing the Border a new hospital, a peak medical group says.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nigel McNay

Nigel McNay

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.