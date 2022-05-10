Indi's Nationals and Liberal Party candidates are confident the federal government will commit to support a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, but not until it knows the cost.
Both Liz Fisher and Ross Lyman called the Victorian government to release the master plan to determine the federal contribution.
Advertisement
"I feel it's morally irresponsible to commit money to something when you don't know what you're paying for, fundamentally," Ms Fisher said.
"You have to get the plans first. That's not just on hospitals, that's on anything that goes to any government because governments are transparent in their decisions and have to be able to justify why they're investing taxpayers' money in a particular way.
"We don't know how much it is. It depends if it's a single campus or a dual campus, there's so many ifs, buts and maybes."
IN OTHER NEWS:
"I don't think the federal government has ever shied away from that and that's why they've already put the $20 million up for the detailed plans. Clearly they can see there's a need, otherwise you wouldn't put up the $20 million," Ms Fisher said.
Mr Lyman said ultimately it was the Victorian government's responsibility to deliver the health services in Albury-Wodonga.
"Once they work out what the ask is, the federal government assists," he said.
Liberal Party senator Jane Hume said only a Coalition government could deliver a new hospital.
"She (Dr Haines) will be advocating for a hospital, certainly, but she can only advocate, she can't deliver," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.