The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Indi's Nationals and Liberal Party candidates confident of federal support for Albury-Wodonga hospital

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
Updated May 10 2022 - 11:18am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WAITING GAME: Nationals Indi candidate Liz Fisher said the release of the master plan for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital would allow the federal government to provide funds. Picture: MARK JESSER

Indi's Nationals and Liberal Party candidates are confident the federal government will commit to support a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, but not until it knows the cost.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.