The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wild dogs a risk to 'endangered' koalas despite $74m funding pledge

By Jodie O'Sullivan
May 10 2022 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UNDER THREAT: The koala's "threatened" species status has been upgraded to "endangered" and experts warn wild dogs are posing a direct threat to their survival.

Wild dogs could take a huge bite out of the federal government's $74 million commitment to protecting koalas, researchers have warned.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.