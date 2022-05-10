The Border Mail
Albury Wodonga Health offers new prostate cancer treatment program

Janet Howie
Janet Howie
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:28am, first published 5:00am
PARTNERSHIP: GenesisCare's Margaret Cokelek, urologist Jonathan Lewin and David Baker, of the cancer centre trust fund, at Wodonga hospital. Dr Lewin is holding a syringe of Barrigel, used in the new procedure. Picture: MARK JESSER

A prostate cancer procedure now available at Albury Wodonga Health will help up to 100 patients a year.

