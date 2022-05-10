A prostate cancer procedure now available at Albury Wodonga Health will help up to 100 patients a year.
The Border service is the first regional hospital and only second public hospital in Victoria to offer a rectal spacer program for patients undergoing radiation therapy.
Advertisement
The procedure injects a soft gel, Barrigel, between the prostate and the rectum to reduce potential side effects.
"Up until now, our patients have had to either travel to Melbourne or pay for it privately to be done here so it's a massive boost for our local population," urologist Jonathan Lewin said yesterday.
IN OTHER NEWS:
GenesisCare Victoria operations manager Margaret Cokelek said it was a pleasure to assist.
"It saves the patient so much time and effort," she said.
"No matter what type of cancer you have, you can get the same type of quality treatment in a regional setting."
Trust fund board member David Baker thanked all the donors for their support, particularly an anonymous couple ($256,000) and Murray Valley Centre ($50,000).
"As locals, we need to be able to stand up and say we deserve this funding," Mr Baker said.
"If you've got to run off to Sydney or Melbourne, particularly in times of adversity, it is very, very difficult."
Dr Lewin said the program was a fantastic initiative.
"If we can do this with this (relatively) small amount of funding, imagine what we could do with a new hospital, what we could bring to our community then?" he said.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.