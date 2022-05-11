The Border Mail
Old Chiltern bush hospital site now a community Neighbourhood House

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:22am
ACTIVITIES GALORE: Indigo North Health's Shane Kirk, Chiltern Neighbourhood House coordinator Maree Murphy and Indigo Council mayor Bernard Gaffney pose behind a majong community group. Picture: JAMES WILTSHIRE

Chiltern's Neighbourhood House has officially opened to provide residents a space for their hobbies and activities, training purposes, allied health services and a community meeting place to generate social connection.

