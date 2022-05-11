Chiltern's Neighbourhood House has officially opened to provide residents a space for their hobbies and activities, training purposes, allied health services and a community meeting place to generate social connection.
The House at the old bush hospital site on Main Street has been in operation at a limited capacity for a short while due to COVID-19, but now is open five days a week for all parts of the community to come together.
Indigo North Health chief executive Shane Kirk said the House was "fantastic" because it filled a gap in community social spaces.
"The Neighbourhood House can be anything the community wants it to be," he said.
"Out of this building already we provide all of our allied health services, so physio, podiatry, occupational therapy, we have our district nurses operating from here, our chronic disease coordinator works from here as well.
"The same primary care services that we provide in Rutherglen we provide the exact same here, so it is a bit of a one stop shop for a whole range of people in Chiltern."
The House also hosts yoga, sewing, yarn spinning, majong and cooking groups, with a dementia carer support group and a children's play group starting soon.
House coordinator and Chiltern resident Maree Murphy played a key role in applying for funding to make the House a reality.
"It's a real socialisation hub and we do offer as many things as we can so people aren't socially isolated," she said.
Former Chiltern resident Sandy Thornhill-Cole drives fortnightly from Wangaratta to the House to lead a community yarn spinning group.
"A couple of years ago we used to have an open day in the park and I kept meeting people and they would say 'I have a spinning wheel, it's in the shed though'," she said.
"I put out an expression of interest and I had 11 people wanting to start a group, it just kept going and now it's very good."
Ms Thornhill-Cole said the drive was worth it to continue the group and have use of the House.
"This is a wonderful facility," she said.
"The lights are good, and there's tea and good company."
Fellow spinner from Wangaratta Marion Stewart said it was nice to spin with company.
"It can be a quite isolating craft unless you meet up with other people, because you each do your own thing, but you can learn from each other," she said.
"We have a small, but very enthusiastic group."
The yarn spinners meet every second and fourth Thursday from 7pm to 9pm at the Neighbourhood House. Newcomers are welcome.
