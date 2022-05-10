Under-18s Ovens and Murray interleague football coach Tom McGrath said he's excited by the talent the league has to offer, following the release of the initial training squad.
Advertisement
The 35-player list will be cut back to 22 and three emergencies to take on the Goulburn Valley League in Mooroopna later this month.
"It's very exciting, we have some great juniors at all clubs," McGrath said.
"It's great to have interleague footy back.
"With the Goulburn Valley League we spoke about how we want to give kids who haven't had the exposure through the Bushrangers an experience to play at a higher level.
ALSO IN SPORT:
"It just gives other kids an opportunity.
"It's a really good opportunity for all of them."
There will also be the chance for three under-19 players to be eligible.
Interleague training begins this week.
The squad is: Max Diffey, Zachary Gigliotti, Phoenix Gothard, Oliver Hayes, Bailey Hodgson, Charlie Lappin, Charlie McGrath, Rory Parnell (Albury), Ryan Beveridge, Patrick Lavis, Finn Osborne (Corowa-Rutherglen), Jesse Hart, Oscar Lyons, Corby Robertson (Lavington), Addison Bedendo, Joshua Jones, Jackson Masin (Myrtleford), Archer Gardiner (North Albury), Jayden Adamo, Ryan Battin, Xavier Laverty, Braeden Marjanovic, Waitai Tua (Wangaratta), Charles Ledger, Brodie Paul, Judd Schubert, Fred Wilkinson (Rovers), Will Bradshaw (Wodonga), Nelson Bowey, Archer Scammell, Jack Stewart, Ned Twycross (Raiders), Elliott Oscar, Sam Hemphill, Noah Iddles (Yarrawonga).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.