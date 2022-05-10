The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ovens and Murray under-18s interleague football training squad released

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated May 10 2022 - 7:29am, first published 5:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail


Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.