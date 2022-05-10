A Wangaratta man once linked to a murder in the city remains in custody following his recent arrest.
Phillip Dunn chose not to appear before the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Thursday last week, following his arrest by general duties police officers the previous afternoon.
He was charged by the police with stalking, using a communication device to menace and harass, and making threats to kill.
Lawyer Sally Wilson represented Dunn during a brief mention of his matter before magistrate Ian Watkins.
She said her client had "elected not to come over this morning" from the cells and would be remanded in custody
Ms Wilson said Dunn required medication while in custody, and had other custody management issues.
There were two applications before the court to revoke Dunn's bail on other matters.
Mr Watkins approved the applications.
Dunn will return to the Wangaratta court on June 6 for mention.
