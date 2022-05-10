The Border Mail
Splitters Creek man crashed his car into taxi, parked car as he fled scene

By Albury Court
Updated May 10 2022 - 6:34am, first published 6:00am
'No memory' of unprovoked assault on man waiting with taxi who had nose smashed

A man waiting with a taxi while a friend went inside her Albury home was randomly punched by another man so severely he needed reconstructive nose surgery.

