'No memory' of unprovoked assault on man waiting with taxi who had nose smashed

A man waiting with a taxi while a friend went inside her Albury home was randomly punched by another man so severely he needed reconstructive nose surgery.
The blow inflicted on him by Splitters Creek man Christopher Copperwaite then collected a woman with the group.
Copperwaite though had no memory of the incident, Albury Local Court has heard, as he believed he suffered concussion after later rolling his vehicle in a private driveway on his property.
In trying to flee the scene of the assault, Copperwaite, 33, crashed into the taxi and then a nearby parked car.
But he took off without providing his details to either the taxi driver or to the owner of the other car parked in Poole Street.
Copperwaite pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, common assault and not give particulars to other driver and will be sentenced on June 15.
Police told the court how Copperwaite was in a relationship with the sister of the woman outside whose flat the taxi had pulled over.
The sister was friends with the man who suffered the broken nose and the woman struck with the glancing blow.
Copperwaite, his partner, her sister and the other woman went to Soden's Hotel in Albury on the evening of December 31.
He got into an argument with the sister then left.
His partner, her sister and the other woman kept drinking, then went to a Dean Street pizza parlour where they met up with the man later attacked by Copperwaite.
From there they caught a taxi to the sister's unit about 3.10am on New Year's Day so she could collect some belongings.
While she was inside, Copperwaite arrived, approached the taxi, argued with the sister and then punched the man to the face.
