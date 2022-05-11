The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Myrtleford's Nick Warnock confirms he has torn his pectoral muscle

By Andrew Moir
Updated May 11 2022 - 2:58am, first published 12:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Warnock (bottom row, left) played in Benalla's 2015 premiership, but he's had a tough run with injury at new club Myrtleford.

Myrtleford recruit Nick Warnock is unlikely to play before mid-June after it was confirmed he tore his pectoral muscle against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.