Myrtleford recruit Nick Warnock is unlikely to play before mid-June after it was confirmed he tore his pectoral muscle against Albury in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Warnock has played only 15 minutes since leaving Goulburn Valley club Benalla, although it must be said he kicked two goals in that time against the Tigers on April 30.
"It looks like being another four to six weeks from here," the forward suggested yesterday.
"At one point I was wondering whether it was surgery or not, that was something I was fearing once I looked into the injury.
'I'm certainly looking at the positive side, hopefully I can get back as soon as I can, obviously there's a couple of byes in there, so that will help out a little bit."
The league has a bye on May 28, with the O and M set to face the GV.
Coincidentally, Warnock has been a long-time GV representative.
Round 11 is a split round, with Myrtleford not playing on June 25, but Warnock is hoping he doesn't have to wait until the July 2 clash.
