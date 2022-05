Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga session times

(RM) = RMAX Cinema (RJ) = Regent Junior



RMAX

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (M)

Thu to Wed 10.45am(RM), 1.45(RM), 4.45(RM), 7.45(RM)

REGENT LOUNGE

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (M)

Thu Fri Mon Tue Wed 4.45(RL), 7.45(RL) Sat Sun 1.45(RL), 4.45(RL), 7.45(Rl)

REGENT JUNIOR

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG)

Sat Sun 12.45pm(RJ)

THE BAD GUYS (PG)

Sat Sun 10.00am(RJ), 3.45(RJ)

TRADITIONAL

OPERATION MINCEMEAT (M)

Thu 10.30am, 1.15, 5.45 Fri 10.30am, 1.15, 6.00 Sat to Wed 10.30am, 1.15, 6.15

LITTLE TORNADOES (M)

Thu to Wed 10.45am, 1.00

FATHER STU (M)

Thu 10.15am, 3.30, 8.45 Fri to Wed 10.15am, 3.30, 6.15

FIRESTARTER (MA15)

Thu Fri Sat Mon Tue Wed 1.15, 6.45, 9.00

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (M)

Thu Fri Sat Mon Tue Wed 10.45am(RM), 1.45(RM), 4.45(RM), 6.30, 7.45(RM), 9.15 Sun 10.45am(RM), 1.45(RM), 2.00 OPEN CAPTIONS SESSION, 4.45(RM), 6.30, 7.45(RM), 9.15

THE DROVER'S WIFE: THE LEGEND OF MOLLY JOHNSON (MA15)

Thu 1.00, 3.30, 9.15 Fri 10.15am, 1.00, 3.30, 9.00 Sat 1.00, 3.30, 9.00 Sun 1.00, 9.00 Mon to Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 9.00

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG)

Thu Mon Tue Wed 10.15am, 1.15, 3.15, 6.00 Fri 10.15am, 3.15 Sat 10.00am, 3.15, 6.00 Sun 10.00am, 3.15, 6.45

THE NORTHMAN (MA15)

Thu Mon Tue Wed 2.30, 9.15 Fri 3.45 Sat Sun 9.15pm

THE LOST CITY (M)

Thu 4.00 Fri Sun 4.00, 9.30 Sat Mon to Wed 4.00, 8.45

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (M)

Thu Mon Tue Wed 11.30am, 8.30 Fri 12.45, 9.00 Sat Sun 8.50pm

THE BAD GUYS (PG)

Thu Mon Tue Wed 10.30am, 4.15 Fri 10.30am

SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2 (PG)

Sat 10.15am Sun 9.45am

ALLIANCE FRANCAISE FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL

A TALE OF LOVE AND DESIRE (CTC)

Sun 12.30

BETWEEN TWO WORLD (M)

Sun 3.00pm

FAREWELL, MR HAFFMANN (M)

Sat 1.00pm

LITTLE NICHOLAS' TREASURE (CTC)

Fri 1.00pm

LOST ILLUSIONS (CTC)

Sun 5.30pm

MADELEINE COLLINS (CTC)

Fri 4.00pm

MY BROTHER AND I (M)

Fri 6.45pm

HEAR ME OUT (M)

Sat 6.45pm

THE KITCHEN BRIGADE (CTC)

Thu 6.00pm

WAITING FOR BOJANGLES (CTC)

Sat 4.00pm

REGENT EXTRA

DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (M) OPEN CAPTIONS SESSION

Sun 2.00pm

HATING PETER TATCHELL (MA15) SPECIAL Q&A SCREENING

Fri 6.30pm

REEL ROCK 16 (E)

Thu 6.30pm

SARKARU VAARI PAATA (CTC) TELUGU LANGUAGE

Fri 8.45pm

GOLD CLASS



DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS (M)

Thu Fri Mon Tue Wed 3.15pm, 6.15pm, 8.15pm, 9.15pm Sat Sun 12.15pm, 2.15pm, 3.15pm, 6.15pm, 8.15pm, 9.15pm

DOWNTON ABBEY: A NEW ERA (PG)

Thu Fri Mon Tue Wed 2.15pm, 5.15pm Sat Sun 5.15pm

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE SECRETS OF DUMBLEDORE (M)

Sat Sun 11.00am

