Myrtleford's Gabrielle Paglia is keen to see more women step into coaching roles across the Albury-Wodonga Football Association.
Of the nine head coaches in Division 1 of the women's competition, Paglia is the only female after putting her hand up to lead the Savoy late in pre-season.
"I'd love to see more female representation, even just for me to lean on," Paglia said.
"We have Dani Caponecchia coaching at our club and I've learnt a lot from her, but it would be nice to see someone else around in the competition that's a female coach to see how they're dealing with it all.
"I wasn't really a case of 'I want to do this', we were coming towards the end of pre-season and had no-one to coach, so I had to step up.
"I was captain in previous years and I took a couple of training sessions when our coach at the time was unable to, so I had a little bit of experience, but I'm still learning as I go.
"The team's been really helpful and has allowed me time and space to figure things out."
It's been a baptism of fire back in Division 1 for Myrtleford, who have lost their first seven league games, but Paglia insists their heads aren't about to drop.
"The most important thing is getting them to enjoy it, so they stick around," she said.
"A lot of our players are from Bright and the surrounding areas and they're school age because the older ones have moved away for study or work.
"We've got to focus on trying to keep them around for those years when they graduate and finish school."
