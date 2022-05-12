It's hoped a report outlining what worked and what didn't work to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Albury-Wodonga's migrant communities can better prepare organisations for future emergency responses for vulnerable groups.
Independent consulting firm Projectura wrote the Albury Wodonga Multicultural Community Covid-19 Response Review, after interviewing 20 Border organisations including local health bodies, councils, refugee volunteer groups and community organisations.
Advertisement
The review considered the cross-sector and cross-border COVID-19 response for Albury-Wodonga multicultural communities to support Border migrants during future emergencies.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Strategic engagement coordinator for Ovens and Murray Lucie Wallis, whose department commissioned the report and who played a key role in supporting Border migrants in COVID-19, said there were significant barriers for them to manage the disease.
"Examples of that were drive through testing for COVID, and a lot of people don't have transport," she said.
"The way to access testing in the home was to ring a COVID hotline, but these processes and systems aren't understood by people who just arrived here and don't speak English and might not have literacy in their own language, let alone English."
Multicultural worker at Albury Wodonga Volunteer Resource Bureau Edwina Bugge said communication problems for Border migrants were compounded by the frequency of changes to health information, the separate health rules on the NSW and Victorian sides of the Border and migrant residents using different communication channels top receive information, such as Facebook and Whatsapp, instead of traditional news sources.
"And we found there was an element of people being embarrassed or ashamed of having COVID," she said.
"We were caught on the back foot."
Murray Valley Sanctuary Refugee Group volunteer Helen Putland was on the ground delivering medical and food supplies to isolating migrant families during COVID-19 last year.
She said she was among about five volunteers, most elderly.
"People that have come from a country that's been disemboweled by civil war for as long as they've been alive, they've no concept of process, because the government processes have all broken down," she said.
The review compiled a crisis checklist to prepare leaders from government, health and other sectors to support the Albury-Wodonga multicultural community in emergencies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.