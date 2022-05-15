Brand protection is vital

A business invests a significant amount of time and money creating their brand.
You engage creative consultants, decide on a name, logo, marketing strategy, promotional strategy and too often the final (and arguably most important) step of this process is left behind - making sure your brand is protected from being used by someone else.
Consider the impact on your business if you were forced to rebrand on short notice - finding a new name, a fresh logo, having to implement that change into all aspects of your business and disposing of unused promotional material.
Not to mention the loss of the goodwill you've worked so hard to develop.
If you're a business owner, you should protect your brand by registering a trade mark.
A registered trade mark in Australia gives the owner the exclusive right to commercially use, license or sell their trade mark and is an invaluable business asset.
That right can be enforced against other business owners who copy your trade mark, and may lead to you having a right to sue for damages or a percentage of another business' profits.
We have assisted a number of business owners who have received an infringement notice - demanding our client rebrand.
It's more common than you think.
Typically, this might occur if one business holds a registered trade mark and discovers your business is using a name or logo that is similar to theirs.
A trade mark is a sign used to distinguish the goods or services of one business from the goods or services of another.
It can be anything from a word, image, shape, colour, or even a sound or scent.
The registration process can be complex, as objections raised must be overcome for registration.
It's a common misconception that just because you have a registered business name or company name, you have exclusive rights to use that name.
An exclusive right to use your business name can only be achieved with trade mark registration.
Take this vital step to ensure your brand is protected from being used by someone else.
Ensuring every family has access to justice and ensuring separated families are provided legal assistance so the children of the next generation are supported and cared for is the vision for Ambrose Kampen Solicitors.
"For people to be able to have access to the law and legal representation is paramount," principal solicitor Michele Kampen said.
"Everybody should have access to legal assistance, be able to have a voice in a Court of Law and have the ability to have their story heard."
It's this notion which motivates the team of four like-minded, career-driven women at Ambrose Kampen Solicitors.
Together, they have more than 50 years combined experience in law.
Michele holds a Masters Degree in Family Law and is currently studying to be an Independent Children's Lawyer. Michele has a passion to help families through the difficult period post separation.
She understands the emotional roller coaster some families experience and her compassion and ability to engage with her clients ensures she remains child focused and family orientated.
Solicitor Lisa Holmes has a heart for family law and is passionate about her clients. One of Lisa's many strengths is her high level of morals and ethics. Lisa does not mince words and gives her legal advice in a gentle yet direct manner.
Law clerk Kate Lewis has been employed with Hargraves Ambrose (prior to the merge) for the past 20 years. Kate is a Rutherglen local and is more than happy to sit and chat with most, if not all, clients.
Kate has a heart for her clients and ensures their needs are met with a high level of attention-to-detail.
Office manager Ashleigh Skipworth is the newest member of the team and an Albury/Wodonga local. Ashleigh has worked in the legal sector for more than 16 years in which time she has built her knowledge base from the ground up.
Ashleigh is a true credit to her strength and high level of work ethic. Ashleigh maintains all of the staff and administrative requirements for the firm.
"We are a small firm but we are a strong firm and we are made up of locals," Michele said.
The team is dedicated to the community both within the profession by building good relationships with other law firms and within the wider community through volunteering outside of work.
"It's the linking of the two that makes us the firm we are today," Michele said.
Ambrose Kampen Solicitors has been operating since November 2021 after Robindale Legal of Wodonga purchased Hargraves Ambrose of Rutherglen to form the new firm.
Ambrose Kampen Solicitors can assist with family law, conveyancing, wills and probate matters.
The Health Outcomes And Access To Health And Hospital Services In Rural, Regional And Remote NSW report handed down by the NSW government on May 5, has revealed 22 findings and 44 made recommendations.
"The committee has found residents of rural, regional and remote New South Wales have poorer health outcomes and inferior access to health and hospital services, and face significant financial challenges in accessing these services, compared to their metropolitan counterparts," committee chair, the Hon. Greg Donnelly MLC said.
Some report findings include: Rural, regional and remote patients have significantly poorer health outcomes, greater incidents of chronic disease and greater premature deaths when compared to their counterparts in metropolitan areas (Finding 1).
There is a critical shortage of health professionals across rural, regional and remote communities resulting in staffing deficiencies in hospitals and health services (Finding 9).
There is a culture of fear operating within NSW Health in relation to employees speaking out and raising concerns and issues about patient safety, staff welfare and inadequate resources (Finding 20).
These findings led to 44 recommendations including:
Portfolio Committee No. 2 - Health considers undertaking an inquiry into mental health, including into mental health services in rural, regional and remote New South Wales in the future (Recommendation 25).
An independent office of the Health Administration Ombudsman be established to review concerns about NSW Health and to investigate issues such as alleged cover-ups of medical errors or deaths, inaccurate communications and VMO accreditation decisions (Recommendation 41).
Re-invigorate Local Health Advisory Committees to ensure proper community consultation on local health and hospital service outcomes and provide more information to communities about available services and relevant data on service standards and wait times for facilities (Recommendation 42).
"We have seen many examples of medical care that has failed to diagnose and treat a number of medical conditions, for example strokes and heart attacks which are not identified early. In addition, as there is a shortage of specialists in rural areas there seems to be a reluctance to refer patients to or engage with specialists in the city when clearly, they need such medical care. These types of failures can result in catastrophic injuries to patients," Kate Williams Medical Law Partnership principal Kate Williams said.
"We hope these recommendations are implemented soon for the benefit of both patients and their health providers."
NSW Law Week is a time to pause and reflect on everything you do automatically, like hiring staff, negotiating deals, or signing contracts.
But it never hurts to have sound advice from an impartial observer.
Do you ever wonder where that impartiality arose and where the image of the balanced scales of Lady Justice came from?
Most commonly portrayed in the US as a blindfolded woman carrying a sword and a set of scales, she symbolises the fair and equal administration of the law without corruption, greed, prejudice, or favour.
The depiction of a woman portraying justice dates back to ancient Greece and Rome. Themis, the Greek goddess of justice and law, is commonly known for her clear-sightedness.
When people need a lawyer often they don't know where to begin.- President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat
Justice, prudence, fortitude, and temperance are the four virtues, and for President of the Law Society of NSW, Joanne van der Plaat, they are front and centre of her daily work with the law.
"In so many situations - buying a house, getting a divorce, dealing with a tense situation with a neighbour - people need a lawyer, but often they don't know where to begin. So, the first place most people turn to these days is the internet," she says.
"As we all know, trying to access the right information on the internet can feel like 'falling down a rabbit hole'."
The Law Society of NSW has launched a new website that connects members of the public with the right solicitor for their legal needs.
"Rather than randomly googling 'where can I find a lawyer', Lawfully Explained connects the public with the information they need to access the most appropriate legal assistance.
"Ultimately, we want to help people, particularly the more vulnerable members of our community, to look for legal advice in all the right places," Ms van der Plaat says.
Lawfully Explained features articles, podcasts and videos answering questions about:
It also includes a new customised Find a Lawyer tool.
THE Pro Bono Scheme can provide legal assistance in-house for eligible applicants. To be eligible for assistance, applicants must have applied for and been refused Legal Aid assistance for their legal matter (proof of this is required); satisfy the means assessment applied by the scheme; have a matter that has merit and/or reasonable prospects of success; and have a type of matter covered by the scheme.
Employment lawyers are keen for employers to know their obligations about staff wages and entitlements and OHS laws, as it is one of the most important jobs you have if you run a business.
Many innocent and costly mistakes can be avoided if you have a good understanding of the basic rules, and getting it right at the start can prevent both staff and your business from being hurt.
Legal practitioners may encounter domestic and family violence in a diverse range of matters, particularly in family law and apprehended domestic violence order matters, but also in areas such as criminal law, child protection, immigration, housing and tenancy, consumer credit disputes, partnership disputes, wills, estate planning and elder law.
There is a new resource that can be used.