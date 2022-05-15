Brand protection is vital

Devoted to family justice Advertising Feature

The Ambrose Kampen team: Ashleigh Skipworth (office manager), Michele Kampen (principal), Lisa-May Holmes (solicitor) and Kate Lewis (law clerk) have more than 50 years combined legal experience. Picture: Bethany Clare Photography

Ensuring every family has access to justice and ensuring separated families are provided legal assistance so the children of the next generation are supported and cared for is the vision for Ambrose Kampen Solicitors.

"For people to be able to have access to the law and legal representation is paramount," principal solicitor Michele Kampen said.

"Everybody should have access to legal assistance, be able to have a voice in a Court of Law and have the ability to have their story heard."

It's this notion which motivates the team of four like-minded, career-driven women at Ambrose Kampen Solicitors.

Together, they have more than 50 years combined experience in law.

Michele holds a Masters Degree in Family Law and is currently studying to be an Independent Children's Lawyer. Michele has a passion to help families through the difficult period post separation.



She understands the emotional roller coaster some families experience and her compassion and ability to engage with her clients ensures she remains child focused and family orientated.

Solicitor Lisa Holmes has a heart for family law and is passionate about her clients. One of Lisa's many strengths is her high level of morals and ethics. Lisa does not mince words and gives her legal advice in a gentle yet direct manner.

Law clerk Kate Lewis has been employed with Hargraves Ambrose (prior to the merge) for the past 20 years. Kate is a Rutherglen local and is more than happy to sit and chat with most, if not all, clients.



Kate has a heart for her clients and ensures their needs are met with a high level of attention-to-detail.

Office manager Ashleigh Skipworth is the newest member of the team and an Albury/Wodonga local. Ashleigh has worked in the legal sector for more than 16 years in which time she has built her knowledge base from the ground up.



Ashleigh is a true credit to her strength and high level of work ethic. Ashleigh maintains all of the staff and administrative requirements for the firm.

"We are a small firm but we are a strong firm and we are made up of locals," Michele said.

The team is dedicated to the community both within the profession by building good relationships with other law firms and within the wider community through volunteering outside of work.

"It's the linking of the two that makes us the firm we are today," Michele said.

Ambrose Kampen Solicitors has been operating since November 2021 after Robindale Legal of Wodonga purchased Hargraves Ambrose of Rutherglen to form the new firm.