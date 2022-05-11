Boom Myrtleford recruit Ryan Griffen is still at least a few weeks away from debuting in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
The 2013 All-Australian signed with the Saints in late March after playing with co-coach Dawson Simpson at GWS.
"There's not a date confirmed, Ryan's wife is pregnant and due in late May-early June, so as soon as the baby is born, he'll play straight after," Simpson revealed.
Meanwhile, Simpson will play his first game in five weeks away to runaway leaders Wangaratta on Saturday.
