A US musical tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is coming to Albury on Friday on its third attempt owing to the global pandemic.
The brainchild of award-winning Broadway producer and director Michael Chapman, Oh What A Night has been touring the world for 14 years.
Writer and star of the show George Solomon said the tribute was different from other musical revues.
"There is comedy and dancing and costume changes and more songs than people expect," he said.
"It's a family-friendly, feel-good show."
Solomon said he discovered Valli growing up near Pittsburgh with six siblings.
"I was the youngest and my teenaged sisters played it the whole time!" he said.
The show runs at The Commercial Club auditorium from 8pm.
Doors open at 7.30pm.
