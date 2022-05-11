The Bandits looming encounter against Canberra Nationals is shaping up as a "danger game" according to coach Matt Paps.
The women's side is coming off the back of a 52-point win against Inner West, but Paps said it's no time to take their foot off the pedal.
"We still have plenty to work on," Paps said.
"We're only five rounds in, if we were perfect now then it will be tough later in the season.
"I think it's going to be a pretty tough weekend.
"I think they (Canberra) have had one of the tougher starts to the season with the teams that they've played.
"I'm expecting a really tough game and this is a bit of a danger game for us."
The Bandits have so far won four its five matches and sit in third position on the NBL1 East women's ladder.
They are yet to meet undefeated Sutherland Sharks and Norths Bears.
The Bandits and Nationals will meet at the Southern Cross Basketball Stadium in Tuggeranong on Saturday.
