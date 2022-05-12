A Border audience is off to see the Wizard tonight for the opening of Albury Wodonga Theatre Company's long awaited production of The Wizard of Oz.
Director Lisa Cullen said it was very exciting.
"And especially coming out of all the lockdowns it's sort of like a celebration of everyone being able to come back to theatre again and to be able to sit there and enjoy each other, family being with us, friends bening with us and being able to step back into that gear and watch a great family show that this one is," she said.
Former Trinity Anglican College student Maleah Beckwith will play the lead role of Dorothy, with Joel Bartholomaeus as the scarecrow, Cameron Walls as the Tinman and Peter Uniacke as the Cowardly Lion.
Ms Cullen said audience members should expect to see a performance similar to the movie.
"That's probably where everyone first saw it or first came across it, was either the book or film and that's where we're coming from in this show," she said.
"Especially the costumes, the costumes are very very identical to the film and that's the way I wanted to make it, so then when people sat there they felt like they were coming back into the film that they first saw originally."
The show will run until May 21. There are matinees and evening performances. Tickets start at $32 and can be purchased through Albury Entertainment Centre.
University of Wollongong Journalism graduate. Cameron Thompson Scholarship recipient 2019. Bruce Gordon Scholarship for Journalism recipient 2018.
