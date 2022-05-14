With just seven days to go until the federal election, many Border residents have already cast their vote. The Border Mail's Pub Test panel share their thoughts on the penultimate week of the campaign and they're mostly relieved it's almost over.
Daniel Searle is confident there's a growing trend in people voting early and he's put it down to the wider lack of engagement with politics.
"I went and early voted on Tuesday to get it out of the way and it seemed pretty busy down there," he said.
"You used to have needed a clear reason to early vote, but now they ask you if you're eligible to vote early and don't question it.
"It surely says that a lot of people have already made up their mind."
Mr Searle tuned into the leaders' debate last Sunday and labelled it "disgusting".
"I would be pretty curious to know how many people managed to sit through it. It wasn't a great spectacle," he said.
"We keep talking about the fact that people are disengaging with politics more and more, but if that's what you're going to put in front of the public, more and more people will switch off.
"It was almost ironic that Scott Morrison keeps pushing this notion, 'if you vote for independents, you'll get chaos', but is that the reflection of what you get without independents? Surely it can't be any worse."
Bethanga's Mark Cottee would like to see trust restored in governments, but he's not so sure how that will happen.
"Something I've been thinking about more is what was promised last election and what has been delivered, particularly for our seat of Indi," he said.
"I know there was a number of promises for big infrastructure builds and nothing has been actioned.
"I'm worried about the empty promises that we're getting second time around and the lack of faith of the community.
"I just to want see promises they can actually deliver.
"I've decided where I'm going and what my vote is going to be, so I've tuned out now and I imagine that would be the same for a lot of people."
Retiree Joan Parker was "appalled" as a viewer of the leaders debate between Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese.
"I kept shuddering thinking these two men want to be Prime Minister and they're acting like school kids," she said.
"The mere fact two people are shouting at one another means nobody hears either. It was a total waste of time.
"I was disappointed in Scott Morrison. At least Albanese tried to say 'come on, let me answer my question. I let you answer yours'. I wanted to turn off."
Mrs Parker is also worried about the huge amounts of money being promised by either party.
"They've said how much debt the country is going to be in after this JobKeeper and JobSeeker and I just thought when the next budget came around, the strings would be pulled really tight," she said.
"They're acting like there's a bottomless pit. 'We own the mint so let's just print more money', I don't know where it ends."
Regardless of which government is elected, Christine Stewart wants it to be a majority victory.
"I don't want to see a hung government, I want a really clear win by either party so things can get passed and we can move forward," she said.
No federal government commitment has been made for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital, but Ms Stewart is hopeful it's close.
"If a plan has already been done by the Victorian government and they're sitting on it, I think that's holding us to ransom," she added.
"We can't mess around any longer with people's health because it's going to take such a long time to build a new hospital.
"We've got all these new people moving here and they're in for a rude shock if they need elective surgery because they'll be waiting years, not months.
"In regional areas we've got every right to enjoy the same health services city people do."
Former nurse Kim Monk doesn't believe a new Albury-Wodonga hospital is the answer to the Border's health woes.
"I think having Albury Wodonga Health the way they've got it (overseen by the Victorian government) needs some rejigging," she said.
"If they have a new hospital, they're going to need more staff and the staff are still exhausted. Even the smaller hospitals, they're picking up extra shifts because people can't make it," she said.
"It's not really a profession people want to go into because you're lucky if you're one of those people that can walk out at five."
And Ms Monk doesn't envy politicians.
"I know there are some people who get into politics for a purpose, but unfortunately to get your particular message through, you have to make allowances for other things and that just must be the hardest thing," she said.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
