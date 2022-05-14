A huge goanna slides his way up the tower while a cheeky kangaroo watches alertly and an echidna pokes his nose around the base of a gum tree.
Walla's water tower has come alive with a "vibrant" mural depicting the wonders of the local landscape and district's rich history.
Artist Damien Mitchell completed the giant artwork on Tuesday - a project that's been made possible thanks to a grant from Riverina Water and the determined efforts of the Walla Silo Art Committee.
Silo art committee secretary Karen Wenke said the community was delighted with the finished work, which they hoped would help attract more visitors to the town.
"The mural's concept was drawn from Gum Swamp, just out of town, including some of the native wildlife," Ms Wenke explained.
"The boat scene was inspired by a sepia photograph (circa 1904) when people used to go out boating on the swamp in all their finery."
Mitchell, who hails from Wagga but recently returned from working in the US, is more accustomed to painting high-rise buildings than country water towers.
Ms Wenke said the artist had done a fantastic job, framing the work so that viewers could enjoy images from different angles.
"Everyone loves it and Damien had so many people stopping to chat with him while he worked," she said.
The group, a sub-committee of the Walla Community Development Committee, is still raising funds to finish signage and lighting for the project that has been three years in the planning.
Ms Wenke said businesses and individuals had been generous in their support and Mitchell had also donated a painting of Morgan's Lookout to be auctioned at the official opening in June.
"The sub-committee was originally set up to paint the town's silos but there was an opportunity to apply for a grant to do the water tower as they have in Lockhart and Yerong Creek," she explained.
"The result is magnificent and we hope it invigorates and brings more money and tourists to the town.
"We have some lovely little shops and a cafe here and we want people to visit country towns."
