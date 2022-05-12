UP to 25 jobs will be created through a $7.5 million plant being set up at the Ettamogah Rail Hub to recycle plastic resin using "world-first" technology.
Albury-raised managing director of Scipher Technologies Chris Sayers joined Environment Minister Sussan Ley on the Border on Thursday to unveil his company's blueprint to recycle e-waste now going to landfill.
Plastics from goods such as keyboards, printers or televisions will be broken down and separated from metal before arriving to be refined at the Ettamogah premises.
"This will be the only solution available in Australia to separate out the resins and the polymers included in e-waste plastic," Mr Sayers said.
"E-waste plastic is unique, it includes ordinarily up to 20 different resins, unlike single resin PET, it is very difficult to recycle.
"(We) separate out the valuable resins like ABS and polystyrene, PMMI which is a substitute for glass used in LCD screens, all commodities that can effectively be reintroduced into the local economy."
The technique has been developed with German firm Steinert over the past nine months by applying its equipment in a "world-first" way, Mr Sayers said.
Scipher, which is Australian-owned, has a former Cleanaway recycling plant in Melbourne and is developing a similar facility in Sydney, so iMr Sayers said it made a "lot of commercial sense" to base the resin separation on the Border.
Construction is expected to start later this year, with the factory to open next year.
"Over the construction period (there will be) 20 new full-time jobs and ongoing around about 20 to 25," Mr Sayers said.
The federal and NSW governments have each contributed $500,000, under recycling programs, to help bankroll the development of the factory which will be built on land within the Ettamogah Rail Hub which is owned by Col Rees.
Ms Ley said it was "incredibly exciting" to have such large-scale investment on the Border and "ground-breaking" technology.
"While governments provide the funding; the innovation, the technology, the ideas need to come from wonderful companies like Scipher," Ms Ley said.
About 24 kilograms of e-waste is produced per person per annum in Australia.
Already many large bags of plastic beads are sitting at the Ettamogah hub awaiting processing with road and rail transport to be used to deliver them on an ongoing basis.
Mr Rees was rapt to have the first business set-up on his land since the intermodal terminal started in 2009.
A new company in North Albury is also a beneficial of joint funding from the federal and NSW governments under the same process.
Reform3D is receiving $165,000 for a pelletising line and three-dimensional printing robot cell.
The Fallon Street company processes recycled plastics into culverts and headwalls produces pellets for injection moulding companies.
Albury MP Justin Clancy, who was in Sydney for parliament and could not attend Thursday's announcement, expressed delight.
"I'm pleased that the NSW and Commonwealth governments have joined together and contributed 50:50 to provide financial support to Scipher Technologies and to Reform3D to help realise tech and farming advanced waste recycling here in Albury," he said.
