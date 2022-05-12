The Border Mail
New $7.5 million plastic recycling plant to open at Ettamogah with $1 million in government assistance

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated May 12 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:45am
Small things, big venture: Former Albury HIgh and Scots School student Chris Sayers with Sussan Ley and plastic beads earmarked for recycling. Picture: MARK JESSER

UP to 25 jobs will be created through a $7.5 million plant being set up at the Ettamogah Rail Hub to recycle plastic resin using "world-first" technology.

