The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Osborne's Connor Galvin racks-up 150-matches with the Tigers

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 12 2022 - 9:40am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CLASSY: Connor Galvin is widely regarded as the premier player in the Hume league and won his second Tigers best and fairest last season.

Osborne star Connor Galvin has become accustomed to random numbers popping up on his mobile phone over the off-season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.