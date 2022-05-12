Osborne star Connor Galvin has become accustomed to random numbers popping up on his mobile phone over the off-season.
Widely regarded as the premier player in the Hume league, Galvin is always high on the recruiting radar of clubs throughout the district.
The classy midfielder-forward recently notched up his 150-match milestone with the Tigers and said he had no plans to leave his junior club.
Galvin said not even the prospect of playing under Adam Schneider at Lavington could entice him away from Osborne.
"Every off-season I get a few phone calls but I say 'thanks but no thanks'," Galvin said.
"I just love playing at Osborne, my family is there, my brothers and it's where I'm the happiest at the moment.
"I have thought about playing under Adam under Lavington but at the moment I feel like I have got some unfinished business at Osborne."
Galvin was proud to join some of the club greats and rack up 150 matches.
"To be able to play 150-matches at a proud club like Osborne was a huge honour for me," Galvin said.
"There are some big names on the honour board who have achieved the milestone and to be able to join them is satisfying.
"I still remember making my senior debut for Osborne as a 15-year-old in 2012 under coach Daniel McAlister.
"It was a wet day against Walla and I didn't get too many touches.
"Osborne won the grand final that year but I wasn't in the side."
Galvin, 26, is building an enviable record and is a dual premiership player and dual best and fairest winner.
"It's hard to split 2017 and 2019 as the highlights of my career," he said.
"2017 we nearly went through undefeated and beat Jindera in the grand final who were a great side.
"2019 was also sweet because Brock-Burrum were favourites to win but we were lucky enough to cause an upset in the decider."
Galvin could argue that Covid has cost him another flag with the Tigers yet to lose a match in the Hume league since the 2019 decider.
The Tigers have won 21-matches straight and once again have built an aura of invincibility so far this season.
Galvin is a huge fan of Joel Mackie as coach but couldn't resist taking a swipe at the seven-time Albury premiership player.
Mackie has only played a handful of matches for the Tigers since being appointed coach in 2020.
"We all thought Mackie must have signed as a non-playing coach," Galvin joked.
"But he has played three matches in-a-row so he must have come out of retirement."
