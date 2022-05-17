School teacher and Bethanga resident Carolyn Packer who taught at Catholic College Wodonga, was diagnosed in September last year with Motor Neurone Disease.
Since being diagnosed, Mrs Packer has lost the ability to speak and is using a text to speech app for communication.
Advertisement
"After years of teaching where your voice is your greatest tool, I found the loss of ability to speak a great handicap," she said.
I have always been a very independent person, so having to depend on people to help me complete even simple tasks took time to adjust to."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mrs Pecker lives on a family farm and has three children and three grandchildren.
She said she is thankful and very blessed to have a wealth of support assisting her with the transition.
A fundraiser will be held in honour of Mrs Packer to raise funds for the Fight MND cause on the weekend of the 3rd June at the School grounds. As a community, they hope to raise $20,000.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.