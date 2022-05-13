Albury Wodonga Health said a new name for its public health unit accurately reflected the region it services.
Ovens Murray public health unit, formerly Albury Wodonga public health unit, serves Wodonga, Wangaratta, Alpine, Indigo and Towong council areas and has added Central Hume and Upper Hume Primary Care partnerships staff to its ranks.
"While some of our work to date has included the public health response to the COVID-19 outbreak, we are looking forward to focusing on other areas, which include the Japanese encephalitis outbreak and preparing our communities for what is expected to be a severe flu season," executive director Dr Lucie Shanahan said.
"We look forward to working with the Department of Health to design this new service and continue to respond to community needs."
