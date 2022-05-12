A man charged with murdering a father outside a Wodonga home will face court on July 7, with a magistrate noting issues in the case were "unsatisfactory".
Benjamin Paul Stiler had been due to appear on a video link to the Wodonga Magistrates Court from custody at the Melbourne Assessment Prison on Thursday.
While the link went ahead, Stiler was nowhere to be seen.
The court heard there had been difficulties getting the man, who allegedly murdered father-of-four Duwayne Johnson on Woodland Street in January, on the screen.
The court heard a case direction notice, which usually outlines witnesses, had been filed, and that new information had been served in recent days.
Magistrate Ian Watkins asked lawyer Damien McNally if he wanted to wait for his client to appear, or just adjourn the matter in his absence.
Mr McNally said the matter could progress without Stiler appearing, and he could inform him of the outcome.
"Most unsatisfactory," Mr Watkins said of the failure to get the 25-year-old man on the prison link.
"But nothing you can do about it Mr McNally."
One of Stiler's family members watched the proceeding on a link while smoking a cigarette.
The court heard the matter would be adjourned for a further mention when it is next listed.
Mr Johnson, 26, was allegedly shot and run over in the early hours of January 16.
Stiler, who faces a single charge of murder laid by the Homicide Squad, has made several appearances before court following the incident.
