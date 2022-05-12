The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Benjamin Stiler Wodonga murder case mentioned in court in his absence

By Wodonga Court
Updated May 12 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CORDONED OFF: Police on Woodland Street following the incident.

A man charged with murdering a father outside a Wodonga home will face court on July 7, with a magistrate noting issues in the case were "unsatisfactory".

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.