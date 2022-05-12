A PLEA has been made for portable buildings to help ease the burden on Albury Wodonga Health emergency departments.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley made the appeal during a speech to the Victorian Parliament on Wednesday night.
He was speaking in the context of the need for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
"Even had a new hospital been included in your budget, it still would not be built for years," he said.
"We need immediate solutions, and I know there are modular units.
"We know they are here; we know they are in the state.
"They can be delivered at a quick pace and could be put in place in the short term."
Upper House MP Tania Maxwell also raised a new Border hospital on the same day in a question to government minister Jaclyn Symes.
She asked "will the minister also find the necessary funding for this critical project in the $2.2 billion yet to be allocated in the current 2022-23 budget?".
Ms Symes replied a master plan was unfinished and there was no agreement on a site for a new hospital or services it would provide.
"A lot of experts have views, which is much more important than hearing from politicians," Ms Symes said.
Ms Maxwell then asked if Health Minister Martin Foley would meet Better Border Health, agitators for a new Albury-Wodonga hospital.
Ms Symes said she could not answer for Mr Foley.
In a statement to The Border Mail, the minister said "the draft master plan is undergoing further due diligence work to identify the longer-term infrastructure requirements for the health service to respond to current and projected health demands of the border communities".
Mr Foley did not give a timeframe for its release, however he is willing to meet community representatives.
"I would be pleased to meet with the Better Border Health group at a suitably agreed time to hear about their aspirations for health services in the region," he said.
Albury and Wodonga mayors, Kylie King and Kev Poulton, have been invited to address the gathering.
Mr Tilley, Ms Maxwell and other area MPs Justin Clancy, Helen Haines and Tim Quilty are expected to attend as observers.
Farrer MP Sussan Ley will be at the Liberal Party's federal election campaign launch in Brisbane.
