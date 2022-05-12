'Dealer' caught with $9500, GHB after fleeing North Albury crash

An alleged drug dealer accused of running from the scene of a crash in North Albury before being caught with a large amount of GHB, ice and cash remains in custody.
The 30-year-old man is facing a string of charges following the collision earlier this week.
Police were patrolling North Albury on Tuesday morning when they spotted a Mazda 3.
Checks showed the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured.
The driver allegedly sped off from police and drove towards Mate Street.
The Mazda 3 was driven into the parking lane and failed to stop at a red light at the Fallon Street intersection.
The car crashed into a Toyota Camry, causing significant damage to the rear end.
Police allege the 30-year-old Mazda driver got out of the car and fled.
He was allegedly found hiding in the backyard of a house by police from multiple units.
Police allege he had GHB and a knife on him when he was caught.
A search of the Mazda allegedly found 800 millilitres of GHB, methamphetamine, prescription medication and more than $9500 in cash.
The 30-year-old was arrested and taken to Albury Base Hospital and had been under police guard.
He was later charged with a string of offences, including two counts of drug supply, police pursuit, dangerous driving, drug driving, dealing with the proceeds of crime and having suspected stolen goods.
The man was refused bail and will face Albury Local Court on May 31.
