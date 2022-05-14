HAVING Wodonga's WAVES pool open in winter would cost more than $250,000 a year or $2329 a day.
The figures have been put out by council staff in response to a petition calling for the aquatic centre to run during the coldest season.
They are in a report, for Monday's council meeting, which recommends councillors do not support WAVES opening in winter.
It found it would cost $260,879.22 extra per year to operate for the 16 weeks WAVES is usually closed.
It equates to $2329 per day of opening.
Based on shoulder season patronage, 54 per day in September and 44 in March-April, it was forecast less than 15 per cent of winter operating costs could be recouped from entry fees.
Tam McGovern, organiser of the petition which had 91 signatories, is disappointed by the recommendation.
"I'm not happy about it and a lot of the people that signed this petition would be in the same shoes because the population is getting bigger and the council should be here to cater to the people," he said.
Mr McGovern said numbers at Albury pool over its recent extended opening into May showed there was a demand and he was seeking a daily opening as short as four hours.
The council report noted there are winter swimming alternatives, such as the sports and leisure centre in Wodonga.
The debate about the pool opening hours in winter will occur in front of Wodonga council's Victorian-government appointed monitor Janet Dore.
She has been working at the council's offices since last week after being charged by Local Government Minister Shaun Leane with assessing governance and cultural issues within the institution.
On Monday, Ms Dore cast an eye over one of the council's behind closed doors briefing sessions which included a meeting with five Indi election candidates.
They were Nadia David (Labor), Helen Haines (Independent), Liz Fisher (Nationals), Benjamin Gilbert (Greens) and Ross Lyman (Liberal).
It is understood Ms Dore has interviewed councillors individually.
She has declined to respond to a Border Mail request for an interview.
