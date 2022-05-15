When a small town gathers to discuss how to keep thriving in the community, some guru usually tells them to play to their strengths, and people will come. In the Elmore district, this meant farming.
"We're staffed by volunteers, about six of us keep the place open seven days a week and we all love what we do," Campaspe Run volunteer Judy Simons says. "I can't work the computer though, only answer emails," she adds.
Campaspe Run, The H.V. McKay Rural Discovery Centre, was established by the Elmore community to celebrate the development of the Sunshine Combine Harvester.
This groundbreaking piece of machinery led to the development of Australia's largest agricultural machinery manufacturing company.
The Sunshine name is a great Aussie symbol, and today's tourists, school groups, social clubs and bus tours are fascinated with this part of Australia's early farming history. So Jacqui and Judy and the band of local volunteers have added more 'farming experiences' to the activities and farm implements the centre offers.
Volunteers are more than happy to take a break in their day, and they come in to demonstrate an amazing amount of rural skills, lost trades and farming practices.
A volunteer will show you when you need to know where milk comes from and how to separate the cream from the milk. You'll even get to meet the cow.
Then there's the rope making. Using a machine the local blacksmith made over 120 years ago, and it's still as good as new, visitors can observe the system and skills needed to make a rope.
And the favourite demonstration from last century is the sheep shearing.
Just like the Tom Roberts painting, the shearing shed, staffed by volunteers, goes through the process of bringing in the sheep and shearing the wool.
Visitors can even learn how to spin the fleece. One of the patient volunteers on duty takes you through the process on the spinning wheel.
"We love our centre, the fun we have 'working' together as well as talking to the visitors. Our average age is 65 to 70 years of age and over.
"It's our way of giving back to our community, as well as getting out and meeting different people," Judy says.
Volunteers give their time for free, but they can also benefit greatly. They can make new friends, boost self-confidence, and learn something new about the world outside their front door.
This is the essence of volunteering Australia wide.
This May LiveBetter CEO Natalie Forsyth-Stock wants to thank and pay tribute to all volunteers with a series of thank-you morning teas that celebrate the essential role they play as part of the LiveBetter community.
"We currently have 250 volunteers at LiveBetter and we are so grateful for the incredible work that they do, not only for our organisation but for their communities as well," Ms Forsyth-Stock said.
"Volunteerism is something that's deeply embedded within LiveBetter.
"We encourage staff from across the organisation, from the board and executive level down, to volunteer in the communities that we serve.
"It's so rewarding and it gives us all a deeper understanding of the vital role our organisation plays in our broader community.
"As we recognise the importance of the work our volunteers do, we also need to acknowledge we do need more volunteers.
"Unfortunately, volunteer numbers have not snapped back to pre-COVID levels.
"It has been a difficult time for some of our volunteers as they balance their concerns with their own health and their desire to give to their community.
"We also understand we live in a society which is time-poor.
"We have reduced the requirements for our volunteering roles so people can contribute as much or as little time as they're able.
"I encourage everyone to think about putting their hand up to volunteer.
"You will get so much out of the experience, more than you put in, I guarantee it."
There are a variety of volunteering roles available at LiveBetter so there is sure to be something to suit all interests including:
Community transport drivers and bus assistants
Disability and aged day program assistants
Social support groups and community-visits program
Help with companion animals
Preschools
Gardening, yard maintenance and car washing
Arts and craft lessons
LiveBetter will be celebrating National Volunteers Week with a series of morning teas and presentations to the 250 volunteers across the states of NSW and Queensland where they are based.
LiveBetter is a not-for-profit dedicated to enabling the people of regional Australia to live their best lives, currently operating 75 centres (preschools, offices, houses, respite centres) in 50 towns across regional Eastern Australia.
Junction Support Services is lucky to have the support of amazing volunteer mentors in both the TAC L2P and Better Futures Mentoring Programs.
These volunteers give their time generously to support learner drivers achieve the required 120 hours of supervised driving.
Joy has been volunteering for the L2P program since 2017 and is currently driving with two young people to help them gain their hours.
Joy highly recommends being part of the program and advises anyone who has been thinking about volunteering but hasn't taken the next step to "go for it."
"You get out of it more than what you give, it's more than just driving, it's offering an ear and another perspective and you get to meet some amazing young people," Joy said.
"It's not hard work, it's fun."
Volunteers are the backbone of the L2P program.
The young people they support do not have a supervising driver or safe vehicle to drive.
Utilising Junction Support Services vehicles, the volunteer becomes the supervision driver.
A licence can help a young person in their transition to independence, inclusive of increased access to employment and education, ability to attend appointments, increased accommodation opportunities and freedom for the young person.
The Better Futures Mentoring Program matches volunteers from the community with young people involved in the Child Protection system, with the aim of creating lasting connections and positive, stable role models for young people leaving care.
Helping those transitioning from Out of Home Care into independent living is also a key support of our volunteer mentors.
This facilitates the necessary skills and community connections for a bright future.
The role of the mentor can vary depending on a young person's individual needs.
For example, a mentor may help link a young person to community or recreational activities, assist them with education or training opportunities, or support them with life skills and general life guidance.
In partnership with volunteers, Junction Support Services has achieved great outcomes for young people, such as gaining employment, attending TAFE and University, transporting their child to hospital and health appointments and arriving safely to work where they have previously walked.