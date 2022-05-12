Barnawartha Football Netball Club has raised $10,000 for charity.
The club raised the money at its annual Ladies Day Luncheon last weekend against Rutherglen.
This year for the first time players from the seniors and reserves wore pink jumpers against Rutherglen which were auctioned after the match.
Sarah Dalbosco who is on the Tigers' committee said the fundraiser had exceeded expectations.
"The luncheon is an annual event that usually coincides with Mother's Day the following day," Dalbosco said.
"This year for the first time the seniors and reserves wore pink jumpers which were auctioned off later that night.
"The successful bidder could then choose one of four charities which the money was donated to.
"Obviously a lot of people get affected by different things at different times throughout their lives and some charities hit a lot closer to home for some people.
"The four charities this year were White Ribbon Australia, Breast Cancer Foundation, Cervical Cancer Foundation and Endometriosis Australia.
"In the end we raised $8771 and the club donated the rest to make it $10,000.
"The club would like to thank the Ladies Day sponsors in Around The Block, Border Tree and Stump Services and Guest Built.
"To raise that sort of money is something the club is really proud of.
"We would also like to thank the businesses that donated goods and services that were auctioned on the day.
"And everybody who supported the day."
